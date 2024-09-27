AIADMK and DMK councillors raise bribery charges against Salem Corporation officials

The councillors of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in one voice, raised bribery allegations against the Salem Corporation officials at the council meeting held on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran. Speaking at the meeting, the DMK and AIADMK councillors alleged that officials in the Town Planning Department were demanding bribes for building plan approval.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) demanded stern action against the officials.

The Kondalampatti zonal chairman Ashokan (DMK) said that, like earlier, the building plan approval should be given at zonal levels.

Ward 22 Councillor K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) questioned as to how the Corporation was expecting to get ₹220 crore from the Union Government for the underground drainage (UGD) scheme, after carrying out sub-standard works.

Ward 9 Councillor Deivalingam (DMK) demanded to pass resolutions in Salem Corporation banning use of public walls in the city limits by political parties. He accused that 44th ward Councillor Imayavarman (VCK) of using the public walls in his ward to paste advertisements.

Replying to the allegation, Mr. Imayavarman said, “I am ready to remove those advertisements in my ward if the Corporation bans all political parties from doing the same.”

Ward 30 Councillor Amsa said that UGD work was executed in a shoddy way in her ward and the concrete roads laid three months ago were already damaged.

The Mayor assured the councillors that he would to look into their demands. A total of 99 resolutions were passed in the meeting .