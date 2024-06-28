AIADMK and BJP walk out of municipality meeting in Namakkal

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors staged a walkout from the Tiruchengode municipality meeting on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by chairman S. Nalini Sureshbabu. In the meeting, a resolution was brought thanking voters and congratulating 40 MPs elected from the INDIA bloc from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Irked by this, AIADMK councillors and the lone BJP councillor opposed this resolution, claiming that this is not a political party meeting to pass a resolution to thank voters. Later, the BJP and AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the meeting. A total of 75 resolutions were passed in the meeting.