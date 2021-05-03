AIADMK alliance win 9 out of 10 constituencies

COIMBATORE

03 May 2021 00:53 IST

The AIADMK alliance won nine of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district as the result of Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency was not available at the time of filing the report.

AIADMK candidates in Thondamuthur (S.P. Velumani), Singanallur (K.R. Jayaram), Coimbatore North (Amman K. Arjunan), Pollachi (V. Jayaraman), and Valparai (T.K. Amulkandasami) won and received certificates authorising their victory.

In Mettupalayam AIADMK's A.K. Selvaraj was poised to win the seat as the last available data showed him with a lead of 3,181 votes over DMK's T.R. Shanmugasundaram.

In Sulur, incumbent V.P. Kandasamy polled 1,17,509 votes, as per the last available data.

With this, he maintained a lead of 32,106 votes over Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi candidate Premier Selvam, who contested with the Rising Sun symbol.

He was all set to win the seat as the postal ballots was unlikely to determine the winner, given the lead.

In Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency, AIADMK's P.R.G. Arunkumar had polled 1,34,981 votes to record a lead of 10,424 votes over DMK's Payya Gounder alias Krishnan. The final figure was unavailable at the time of filing the report.

In Coimbatore South BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan won the seat defeating Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasaan.

In Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency, the lead oscillated between AIADMK's S. Damodaran and DMK's Kurichi Prabhakaran.

In the initial rounds, Mr. Damodaran had a comfortable lead over the DMK candidate.

As almost half of the 35 rounds were complete, Mr. Prabhakaran secured more votes and at one point had 7,000 votes more.

Towards the close of poll, Mr. Damodaran came from behind to take lead again.