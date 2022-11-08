AIADMK alliance will win all parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: S.P. Velumani

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 08, 2022 18:27 IST

A mega alliance will be formed in the upcoming parliamentary election under the leadership of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi. K. Palaniswami and the alliance would win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the party Headquarters Secretary S.P. Velumani here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters along with AIADMK Presidium Chairman A. Tamil Magan Hussain, he said, a mega alliance would be formed at the time of election under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami and the alliance would win all the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He also said that the party would secure more than 200 seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election.

The leaders offered prayers at a dargah in Kuniyamuthur. Mr. Hussain said, “the prayer was a part of a state-wide trip to make Mr. Palaniswami the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu again. For the past 50 years, AIADMK has been working for the welfare of the people and introduced many schemes.” Hundreds of AIADMK workers and party legislators from Coimbatore district participated.

