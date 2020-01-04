AI Red Eye flights from Jan. 15

Air India will introduce week-long Red Eye flights between Coimbatore and Delhi from January 15.

Girija Ramesh, Station Manager, Air India, said that Flight AI548 would leave Coimbatore at 1.10 a.m. and reach Delhi at 4.10 a.m. This would provide connections for cities across the world including major European cities such as Paris, London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Madrid and Vienna, along with Moscow, Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Singapore, Colombo and Sydney.

Air India introduced these Red Eye flights from Coimbatore in November 2019, but were operated only for three days a week, Ms. Ramesh said. An afternoon flight from Delhi to Coimbatore was also available. Flight AI539 would leave Delhi at 3.05 p.m. and arrived at Coimbatore at 4.15 p.m. she said. Red Eye flights generally depart late at night and arrive at its destination early morning. The nickname comes from the reddening of eyes due to travelling late at night.