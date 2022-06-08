AI-enabled robots to greet passengers at Coimbatore airport

An artificial intelligence-enabled personal assistant robot that will be introduced at Coimbatore International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Passengers, who walk into Coimbatore International Airport, will soon be greeted by artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled personal assistant robots.

The airport administration said that the autonomous robots will promote various airport experiences to passengers. They will move within the floor of the airport, approach passengers, greet them and ask if they need any information.

According to the airport administration, the software used for the robots is customised for Coimbatore airport and it will display a variety of services specific to the airport.

Airport director S. Senthil Valavan said that the robots will be introduced to the passengers on Thursday evening.

A release from the airport said that passengers will be able to access services such as airport information, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail promotions, food and beverages outlet information from the robots. The robots will navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired spot, it said.

In the event of a passenger requiring to speak to the airport terminal staff, the robots will connect the passenger to the airport terminal help desk through video calls on the robot’s screen itself.

“With this, we are bringing the help desk to the passenger rather than passengers approaching the help desk,” the release said.