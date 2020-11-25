AI-enabled mobile app launched

Coimbatore

25 November 2020 23:22 IST

Coimbatore-based Emerald Jewel Industry and IBM have launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile application for Emerald’s B to B business in the country.

According to a press release, the application connects Emerald Jewellery with its 200 dealers, enabling them to search through its catalogue of jewellery designs. It has simplified the ordering process.

As a part of the multi-year engagement, Emerald Jewellery selected IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, to design, build and deploy the app called Tej, which runs on iOS and Android operating systems. Using the IBM Garage Methodology and IBM Research Labs India, a team of IBM technology and mobile design experts developed the Visual Browse and Visual Search APIs which is hosted on IBM Public Cloud and secured with the IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform.

With this collaboration, Emerald Jewellery has redesigned the buying process for their dealers, from jewellery design selection to placing a purchase order, using a zero-touch engagement model. “Tej App integrates with Visual Browse and Visual Search from IBM Research labs developed for enhanced cognitive search capabilities. IBM India Research Labs developed the vision APIs to help Emerald Jewellery dealers search for specific design elements more easily,” the release says.