AI cameras installed at busy locations in Coimbatore to prevent crimes

November 05, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - COIMBATORE

Around 110 advanced cameras had been fixed along major stretch of Big Bazaar Street and more cameras would be installed

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras have been installed at busy locations including the Oppanakkara Street and Big Bazaar Street in view of the Deepavali festival, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan here on Saturday.

Around 110 advanced cameras had been fixed along major stretch of Big Bazaar Street and more cameras would be installed to an extended length to prevent and detect crimes, the Commissioner said after taking part in an awareness session and medical camp conducted by the Coimbatore City Police at the Police Recruits School.

Over 2,000 police personnel had been deployed at busy areas including Cross Cut Road, Oppanakkara Street, and Gandhipuram, the Commissioner said.

