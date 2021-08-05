AI-based analyser donated to hospital

An AI-based peripheral blood smear analyser, was handed over to the Ashwini Gudalur Adivasi Hospital by the Silicon Valley Bank on Wednesday.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

05 August 2021 00:08 IST

An AI-based peripheral blood smear (PBS) analyser, used in the early detection of COVID-19, cancer, viral and bacterial infections, anaemia and other medical conditions, was handed over to the Ashwini Gudalur adivasi hospital by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Wednesday.

In a press release, the hospital said that the equipment, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) –based SigTuple AI100 with PBS (Peripheral Blood Smear) Analyser worth ₹14 lakh, will help in the early detection of critical diseases and medical conditions and reduce turnaround time significantly, from 48 hours to less than 15 minutes.

“This machine is an automated peripheral blood smear slide analyser intended for in-vitro diagnostic use in pathology laboratories. The peripheral blood smear slide can be digitized on the analyser by any trained laboratory staff and the report generated after automatic analysis can be reviewed by a remotely-based pathologist. It provides both morphological analysis and quantifies haematological parameters of various cells observed in peripheral blood smear slides,” the press release said.

Dr. Dhanya Narayan, the director of the hospital said that the machine would greatly improve laboratory diagnostic services for the twp lakh people living in the Gudalur and Pandalur taluks of the Nilgiris district. Dr. Mrudula Rao, the Medical Superintendent, said she was delighted with this addition as it would help the doctors with the diagnosis of difficult medical conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, Dimple Martin, Associate Director – Workplace Services and CSR Lead, SVB India said that by supporting such innovations, SVB is striving to address the lack of skilled pathologists and improve health care delivery in rural areas.

K.T. Subramaniam, secretary of Ashwini, Premil Dennison, Country Head and Managing Director of SVB India and Babu Jonnalagadda, Director – Software, SVB India, were also present at the handing over function.