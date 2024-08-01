ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of roll out of Tamil Puthalvan scheme, opening of bank accounts expedited in Dharmapuri

Published - August 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Opening of bank accounts for college-going male students is being expedited through camps in Dharmapuri, ahead of the roll out of the Tamil Puthalvan scheme.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to roll out Tamil Puthalvan scheme, which would provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 to male students who had studied Classes 6 to 12 in government schools.

All colleges here were instructed to set up camps for opening of bank accounts for eligible students, who either do not have a bank account or may have defunct accounts.

Collector Shanthi has also urged those seeking to benefit from the scheme to approach the Social Welfare Department or their respective colleges for inclusion of their names.

Earlier, inspecting the camp in Don Bosco Government Arts and Science College here on Thursday, Collector Shanthi handed over new passbooks to 27 students.

