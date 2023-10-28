Ahead of Deepavali, temporary watchtowers to come up at 15 places in Erode to monitor crowds, prevent crime

October 28, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - ERODE

With two weeks left for Deepavali and people commencing their shopping, the Erode district police have started to install watchtowers at 15 places in the city to monitor crowds and prevent crime.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, commercial establishments and shops selling household appliances, are located on Panneerselvam Park, R.K.V. Road, Gandhiji Road, Mettur Road, Sathy Road, Nethaji Road, Cauvery Road, Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and the Manikoondu areas in the city.

People have been thronging shops in these localities in large numbers ahead of Deepavali that falls on November 12. The past few weekends have seen huge crowds at the shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since crowds are expected to increase in the next few day, the police are installing temporary watchtowers at Manikoondu, GH Roundabout, Mettur Road, the bus stand, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Nethaji Road, R.K.V. Road and other places where large crowds are expected.

A senior police official said CCTV cameras would be installed at the towers, apart from round-the-clock monitoring by police personnel. “These towers will be manned in a few days,” the official said.

Also, the police are planning to use a public address system to warn shoppers against pickpockets and bag-lifters and also ask them to be cautious in handling cash and expensive items.

Watchtowers would also be installed in commercial areas in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani and Perundurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.