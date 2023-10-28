HamberMenu
Ahead of Deepavali, temporary watchtowers to come up at 15 places in Erode to monitor crowds, prevent crime

The watchtowers will be manned round-the-clock by police personnel, and will also be equipped with CCTV, police said

October 28, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The watchtowers are coming up in shopping areas and other places were large crowds are expected

The watchtowers are coming up in shopping areas and other places were large crowds are expected | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

With two weeks left for Deepavali and people commencing their shopping, the Erode district police have started to install watchtowers at 15 places in the city to monitor crowds and prevent crime.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, commercial establishments and shops selling household appliances, are located on Panneerselvam Park, R.K.V. Road, Gandhiji Road, Mettur Road, Sathy Road, Nethaji Road, Cauvery Road, Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and the Manikoondu areas in the city.

People have been thronging shops in these localities in large numbers ahead of Deepavali that falls on November 12. The past few weekends have seen huge crowds at the shops.

Since crowds are expected to increase in the next few day, the police are installing temporary watchtowers at Manikoondu, GH Roundabout, Mettur Road, the bus stand, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Nethaji Road, R.K.V. Road and other places where large crowds are expected.

A senior police official said CCTV cameras would be installed at the towers, apart from round-the-clock monitoring by police personnel. “These towers will be manned in a few days,” the official said.

Also, the police are planning to use a public address system to warn shoppers against pickpockets and bag-lifters and also ask them to be cautious in handling cash and expensive items.

Watchtowers would also be installed in commercial areas in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani and Perundurai.

