Agro startup in Coimbatore and Andhra Pradesh Co-op Bank to work together

August 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Limited (APCOB) and Coimbatore-based Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), have joined hands to drive sustainable livelihoods for the marginalised farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

With the partnership with APCOB, which had a balance sheet of more than ₹35,000 crore, LEAF would deploy its “LEAF Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme”, which would ensure that the marginalised farmers were supported in a comprehensive way, said Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of LEAF said.

The Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme brings together initiatives to facilitate the farmers’ livelihood. Starting from assessment of soil health to improving the carbon content of the soil, the company engages with farmers bringing to them an appropriate financial mechanism plan and works with them in selection of appropriate seeds and saplings.

The entire process is driven by big data technology platform while ensuring that the farmers are supported by an extensive team of LEAF’s on-field agronomy expertise.

LEAF Farmer Network (LFN) would digitise marketplaces and payments and connect buyers, farming inputs, suppliers, agtechs, and banks with FPOs/farmers, said a press release from the company.

