Agriculture workers quarantined

A group of 27 agriculture workers from Kolli Hills, who managed to return to Namakkal from Karnataka, were quarantined here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the workers from Valambur Naadu had gone to Hassan district in Karnataka to collect pepper before the lockdown. On Tuesday, the group managed to get a truck to reach Namakkal and they were found during vehicle checks at Thimanaikenpatti. They were quarantined at the Thimanaikenpatti Government Higher Secondary School.

A medical team conducted COVID-19 tests to them. Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja also visited the group and provided them with relief materials and cash of ₹2,000 each.

On Monday, officials quarantined 63 workers from Sendamangalam who went to Erode to collect turmeric before the lockdown. The officials at Jedarpalayam checkpost spotted them them and they were quarantined at the Sendamangalam Government Boys Higher Secondary School.