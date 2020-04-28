Coimbatore

Agriculture workers quarantined

A group of 27 agriculture workers from Kolli Hills, who managed to return to Namakkal from Karnataka, were quarantined here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the workers from Valambur Naadu had gone to Hassan district in Karnataka to collect pepper before the lockdown. On Tuesday, the group managed to get a truck to reach Namakkal and they were found during vehicle checks at Thimanaikenpatti. They were quarantined at the Thimanaikenpatti Government Higher Secondary School.

A medical team conducted COVID-19 tests to them. Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja also visited the group and provided them with relief materials and cash of ₹2,000 each.

On Monday, officials quarantined 63 workers from Sendamangalam who went to Erode to collect turmeric before the lockdown. The officials at Jedarpalayam checkpost spotted them them and they were quarantined at the Sendamangalam Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 10:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/agriculture-workers-quarantined/article31457135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY