Agriculture Minister inaugurates panchayat office buildings in Dharmapuri

May 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture  M.R.K.Paneerselvam handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K.Paneerselvam inaugurated various infrastructure in Karimangalam here.  Mr. Paneerselvam inaugurated a library building at Karimangalam taluk office and panchayat office buildings in Kathinayakanahalli and Madathahalli panchayats here. 

The library building complex at Karimangalam was constructed under the Namakku Naamae Thittam with the community participation,

In Kathirnayakanahalli panchayat of Morappur union, the Minister inaugurated the panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹.23.57 lakh and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh to 10 beneficiaries. 

Similarly, in Madathahalli panchayat of Kadathur union, panchayat office building at a cost of ₹23.57 lakh was inaugurated and welfare benefits to the tune of ₹16.20 lakh was disbursed to 20 beneficiaries.

Collector K.Shanthi was present.

