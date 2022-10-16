Agriculture Minister distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Dharmapuri

M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurates part-time ration shops at Govindasamy Nagar and Pachinampatti in Harur Taluk

The Hindu Bureau Dharmapuri
October 16, 2022 19:16 IST

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Sunday distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in the district.

The Minister inaugurated part-time ration shops at Govindasamy Nagar and Pachinampatti in Harur Taluk and distributed essential items to cardholders. These shops will function on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Later, the Minister participated in a function at Harur and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 4.53 crore to 1,083 beneficiaries.

Minister Panneerselvam said that because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu was marching towards development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that regular drinking water supply was the main demand of the people in Dharmapuri and steps would be taken to provide it soon. The Minister added that schemes would soon be implemented for the benefit of farmers in Dharmapuri district.

Later, the Minister flagged off seven bus services at Dharmapuri bus stand. At the function, District Collector K. Santhi, District Revenue Officer S. Anitha, former Minister P. Palaniappan, and officials participated.

