Agriculture minister chairs review meeting, inspects works in Dharmapuri

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam, during a meeting here on Saturday, inspected various ongoing projects in Dharmapuri district and reviewed those in the planning stage.

Among the key projects proposed, the construction of the railway bridge in Bharathipuram is set to commence soon, according to the minister. The bridge, announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a cost of ₹36.15 crore in early 2023, aims to reduce waiting times at the railway crossing and facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

Earlier, Mr. Paneerselvam inspected the progress of the proposed SIPCOT industrial complex, the additional Collectorate building, and the project draft for the Eachampadi dam irrigation project, which envisions harvesting dam waters into ponds and lakes.

The additional Collectorate building, announced by the Chief Minister in early 2022, is estimated to cost ₹36.62 crore. The five-storey structure will be built on a 4.25-acre site.

Regarding the SIPCOT industrial complex, the Minister noted that Hosur is reaching a point of saturation, and Dharmapuri has the potential to tap into that space.

The long-awaited water harvesting programme from Eachampadi dam will help recharge water bodies along the Thenpennai river. The government is keen on expediting this project, Mr. Paneerselvam added.

