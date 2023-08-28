Agriculture Marketing Dept. officials accused of forcing farmers in Salem to sell products procured through e-NAM at high price in Uzhavar Sandhais

August 28, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Agriculture Marketing Department and Agri-Business (AMDAB) officials are accused of forcing farmers to sell their products, procured through e-NAM ((National Agriculture Market) trade, at the Uzhavar Sandhais.

For the past few months, the AMDAB had collaborated with the farmers’ producer organisations (FPO) in Salem and conducted trade via the online portal e-NAM, procuring tomatoes, shallots, and onions and selling them in Uzhavar Sandhais in the district.

Meanwhile, the farmers had raised allegations that the AMDAB officials were making money from e-Nam trade.

R. Velusamy, president of Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said that the AMDAB officials were trying to move out farmers from Uzhavar Sandhais by not providing them identity cards. He accused the officials of earning money through middlemen. To express their disappointment, the farmers have decided to stage a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on August 31, Mr. Velusamy said.

P. Rangasamy, a resident of Periya Seeragapadi who sells vegetables at Dadagapatti Uzhavar Sandhai, said that the AMDAB officials were forcing farmers in the market to sell tomatoes, shallots, and onions that were procured by them through e-NAM. The officials claim that through FPO, they buy products under e-NAM. “We can prove that the farmers are not the real beneficiaries. If any farmer raises objection to this or refuses to sell the products, the officials inspecting the farmland of the concerned farmer denies him permission to sell products at Uzhavar Sandhais,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

Tomato prices still continue to remain high at Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem. A few weeks ago, the officials procured tomatoes from Dharmapuri, and sold them at ₹ 140 a kg in Salem. But, the vegetable was available for ₹100 in Dharmapuri market. The Tamil Nadu government should look into this issue and take action against the officials concerned, Mr. Rangasamy added.

Denying the allegations, Salem district deputy director of AMDAB V. Balasubramanian said that one FPO had 1,000 members (farmers). “There are no middlemen in e-NAM. In just four months, we sold tomatoes for ₹ 6.5 crore in Salem through FPOs. We are not forcing or threatening any farmers, “ Mr. Balasubramanian added.

