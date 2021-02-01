Agriculture loan schemes will not help farmers: E.R.Eswaran

Salem

01 February 2021 22:21 IST

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary of E.R. Eswaran said that the announcement of more agriculture loan schemes would not help farmers.

In a release, Mr. Eswaran said the budget announcements have been made for people in Assembly election-bound states.

He said that many announcements of the previous budgets itself has not been fulfilled and mentioned that AIIMS hospital in Madurai has yet not been started. There is no announcement to support Micro, Small and Medium enterprises.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that farmers expected agricultural loan subsidies in the budget and cited divestment plans of Public Sector Undertakings as example of wrong economic policy.