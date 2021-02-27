Agriculture and dairy exhibition begins

A three-day exhibition on agriculture and dairy production -- Agri and Dairy Tech 2021 -- began at the Parimalam Mahal here on Friday.

Organised by the United Trade Fairs India Private Limited, the exhibition showcases the complete value-chain of the dairy sector starting from animal genetics to dairy farming technology and milk and milk product processing technology.

The exhibition is also aimed at introducing quality feed material and efficient feeding methods, encouraging commercialisation and mechanisation of dairy farms, developing networks to promote processed food and beverages based on milk, adapting cold chain facilities to minimise wastage and organising the sector further.

The exhibition also features over 100 stalls displaying farm equipment including power tillers, technology adopted in cold rooms, state-of-the-art technology motors and solar pumps, drip irrigation systems, harvester machines, weightless tillers, pesticides and other products that would benefit the farming community.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. till Sunday.