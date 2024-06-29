GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agricultural research station at Bhavanisagar bags award for seed production

A release said the award signifies the station’s unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards in quality seed production and has emerged as a front runner setting an example for excellence in the field of seed production

Published - June 29, 2024 03:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
N. Sakthivel (left), Professor and Head of Agricultural Research Station in Bhavanisagar receiving the award during the 54th foundation day of TNAU in Coimbatore recently.

N. Sakthivel (left), Professor and Head of Agricultural Research Station in Bhavanisagar receiving the award during the 54th foundation day of TNAU in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Agricultural Research Station of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at Bhavanisagar bagged the best seed production centre award during the 54th foundation day of TNAU, Coimbatore, recently.

A release said the award signifies the station’s unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards in quality seed production and has emerged as a front runner setting an example for excellence in the field of seed production. The station, started in 1955, to serve the agricultural requirements of the farmers in the district was involved in breeding and assessing the release of novel crop varieties for the western zone, including sorghum, redgram, groundnut, amla, and turmeric.

The release said the research station has developed many innovative agro-technologies for cropping systems, research on drip irrigation and operational research programs for agricultural and horticulture crops on water and fertilizer management, surveillance for pests and diseases, suggestions for different crops, production of superior seeds, grafts and seedlings, as well as breeder, foundation, and TNAU — labelled seeds in crops. Recently, a direct agro input sales counter was opened to cater the needs of the farmers.

N. Sakthivel, Professor and Head of the research station received the award from K.G. Shaji, Chairman of NABARD. The best seed production scientist award was conferred on K. Amudha, Associate Professor, Plant Breeding and Genetics. K. Gopi, Agricultural Supervisor received an award for 25 years of service. V. Geethalakshmi, vice chancellor, TNAU, and others were present.

Erode / Tamil Nadu / Agriculture

