Agricultural labour association in T.N. urges government to create more jobs under MGNREGS in Erode’s hilly areas

July 15, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Manila Vivasaya Tholilalar Sangam has urged the T.N. government to create adequate jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in hill areas, and provide employment to all people who are in need of jobs.

The first conference of the association’s Erode District (North) was conducted at Gobichettipalayam recently and was inaugurated by the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) district secretary S. Mohan Kumar.

One of the resolutions passed at the meeting said that most people living in the hill areas of Talavadi, Kadambur and Bargur who belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. lived below the poverty line. Since agriculture in hill areas was dependent on rain, farming was not done for eight months of the year, and the income for most people were the wages they receive under the MGNREGS. Thus, carrying out work under the scheme was essential for people in hill areas, more important than for those in the plains, the resolution said.

There is a need for work to build public infrastructure in hilly areas, such as planting saplings, levelling land, constructing embankments using stone and soil, and creating ponds. “Only if proper evaluations are done, can work orders be obtained and work can be allotted and carried out to benefit thousands of workers,” the resolution said. But due to the apathy of the village panchayats and block-level officers, work was not carried out regularly and people were not getting jobs, the resolution stated.

The Sangam also urged the government to create more clusters in hill areas so that jobs were available to more people. “The district administration should pay special attention to the implementation of work in hill areas,” the resolution noted.