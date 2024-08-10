GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agricultural College and Research Institute in TNAU campus secures first-ever ISO accreditation by a constituent unit

Published - August 10, 2024 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute (ACRI), Coimbatore, in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University campus has obtained ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 21001:2018 Educational Organisation Management System certification.

Awarded through Bureau Veritas India Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in certification services, the prestigious recognition highlights the commitment of the institute to imparting of high-standard education and pursuing learner-centric objectives, enhancing global credibility and competitiveness.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, received the ISO 21001:2018 certificate from Bureau Veritas India Pvt. Ltd., the first-ever for an institution under the ambit of the varsity, on Friday.

Honouring the ISO committee members and internal auditors with certificates, the Vice-Chancellor said the TNAU and other constituent colleges will work for securing the same certification.

“The certification process involved rigorous audits and training, ensuring quality management and continuous improvement in our educational programmes,” A. Raviraj, Dean, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, said.

“The standing of the students from an ISO-certified institution, implying existence of high-standard infrastructure and laboratories, is bound to be high when it comes to industry internship, employment opportunities, and higher education abroad. It is a validation for the institution, Prof. Raviraj said.

For the faculty as well, the ISO certification will widen access to research funding from industries, corporates and other entities for greening initiatives, and study on climate.

Foreign institutions of high standing will readily come forward for faculty exchange programmes, said Prof. Raviraj.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.