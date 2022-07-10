Agri seminar to focus on growing trees on July 16

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will organise here on July 16 Uzhave Thalai 4.0 that will focus on growing trees on agriculture lands.

Chamber president C. Balasubramanian said in a press release that it is a general feeling among farmers that trees are a disturbance for agriculture farming. The one-day seminar will look at clarifying the doubts of farmers and encouraging them to grow trees.

T. N. Balamohan, former Dean of Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, will speak on “Perennial Horticulture”. A. Balasubramanian, Professor and Head of the Department of Silviculture, Forest College and Research Institute, TNAU, will speak on “Timber Trees”. Professor and Head of the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, TNAU, Z. John Kennedy, speak about harvesting of fruits and marketing them.

D. Saravanan, Executive of Aranya Forest Sanctuary, Villupuram, will explain the importance of trees and how they are not a hindrance for agriculture. Organic farmer N. Mani Sundar will talk on the economic concepts of tree growing. Agriculture expert S. Raman will highlight the revenue benefits of growing trees on agri lands.

For details and registration to take part in the seminar that will be held at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, dial: 0422 – 2224000 / 2224001 or 98422 21400