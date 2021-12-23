Agri power connections through tatkal

Electricity consumers, who had submitted applications for agri connections in Somanur, Kuniamuthur and Negamam areas, can get the connection through tatkal system approaching the respective Tangedco office with the required documents. They will have remit one-time charges of ₹ 2.5 lakh for a 5 HP connection, ₹2.75 lakh for a 7.5 HP connection, ₹ 3 lakh for a 10 HP connection and ₹ 4 lakh for a 15 HP connection.

Event for startups

The Pitch, an annual event organised by Young Indians (Yi), in partnership with PSG STEP, TiE, NAN, and Forge Accelerator, will be held on January 8 and 9.

With an aim to strengthen the Startup ecosystem and bring together innovative ideas from Coimbatore region to the startup world, the Pitch provides mentoring support to aspiring startup companies and access to funding.

This year, college students with startup ideas which can be scaled as business can participate. They will be mentored by experts and will be nurtured to take their business idea to the next level. Selected participants will present their ideas before a panel. The finals will be held here on January 8 and 9 at PSG Step. The winners will be awarded cash prizes worth around ₹1.5 lakh.

Startups and students can register on www.coimbatorevizha.com/thepitch by filling out the Google form.

Meeting held

Care T and Best Textile Model Programme organised here recently a multi-stakeholder dialogue to improve safety measures for women employees in the textile supply chain. “There are delays in registration of hostels and homes due to involvement of several departments. Single window system in registration of hostels of textile and garment factories should be adopted. There is an urgent need to effectively implement the safety of women workers in the industry,” a press release from Care T said.

Trigger Apparels opens global office

Trigger Apparels, a unit of KG Denim, has opened its first global office here.

A press release said Trigger is available in more than 500 multi brand outlets, including 80 large format stores. It also has 100 exclusive outlets in the country and branches in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia. The company plans to ramp up store network by adding 250 exclusive outlets and doubling the presence in multi brand outlets. It has also launched a design and innovation cell at KG House here.

Online real estate launches operations in Coimbatore

Housing.com, online real estate platform, has launched its operations in Coimbatore as part of its efforts to expand to tier-two cities in the country. It is already present in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh in the north. The office here will have sales and marketing personnel apart from data experts.

JSW One Homes has launched its design studio in Coimbatore to provide technology-enabled end-to-end home construction solutions to individual home builders. It will facilitate identifying certified turnkey contractors, provide tech-enabled project management, and quality control solutions for home construction and a one-stop-shop for all material purchases related to building houses.

Mini range pump launched

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) launched Aarna, a new mini range pump in an event held recently at its Kaniyur manufacturing plant.

Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, KBL said in a press release that Aarna is a compact, light-weight pump for domestic use. Aarna mini pump is available in 0.5 hp and 1.0 hp variants.