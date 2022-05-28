Agri marketing department buys copra from farmers

May 28, 2022 19:08 IST

The Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business is procuring copra directly from the farmers at ₹105.90 a kg for milling copra and ₹110 a kg for ball copra.

“We plan to buy 10,000 tonnes of milling copra and 400 tonnes of ball copra by the end of July. This will benefit almost 6,000 farmers in Coimbatore district,” said Deputy Director of the Department here K. Sundaravadivelu.

The farmers are getting ₹80 to ₹85 for a kg of copra in the private market. Under the price supportive scheme, the State government is procuring the copra through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) so that farmers realise better prices.

The procurement started in Coimbatore district in February and will go on till the end of July. The copra was procured by the Department last year too. This year, it has sought permission to start the procurment at Anamalai and Kinathukadavu apart from its purchases at Pollachi, Negamam, and Senjeri. “Though we are yet to get permission for the additional two centres, we have started buying copra from the farmers at the regulated markets at all the five locations,” he added.

A farmer gets 700 kg - 800 kg of copra for an acre. The government will buy 25 % of it at the specified support price. A farmer can register to benefit from the scheme by producing his land’s chitta adangal and copy of Aadhaar and bank details. The registered farmer can bring 2,500 kg of copra to the market every day. This is to ensure that traders do not make use of the scheme and only the farmers benefit, he said.

For details of the scheme, farmers can dial the following numbers: 7010615376 (Pollachi), 9894687827 (Negamam), 9751527708 (Senjeri), 9976168113 (Ananamalai) and 9865154644 (Kinathukadavu).