Agri-input dealers in Erode asked to learn recent technologies

Distritc Collector H. Krishnanunni visiting a stall selling honey on the ICAR KVK MYRADA premises at Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector H. Krishnanunni called upon the agri-input dealers to learn the recent technologies and help the farmers increase the productivity and income.

After inaugurating the one-year Diploma in Agriculture Extension Service for Input Dealers (DAESI) programme on the premises of ICAR KVK MYRADA in Gobichettipalayam, he said technologies played a major role in increasing the productivity and improving the income of farmers. He called upon the dealers to update them and pass on the benefits to the farmers.

The course is conducted since 2016 in association with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, also known as MANAGE, Hyderabad, State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) and Agricultural Technology Management Agency, Erode district.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, P. Sankaralingam, Director of SAMETI and officials from agricultural departments and NABARD spoke.

The Collector inaugurated a comprehensive bee-keeping unit established on the KVK instructional farm and visited the stalls.