Agri grievance redressal meetings in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

District Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur will hold grievance redressal meeting for farmers this week at the respective Collectorates.

Coimbatore Collector G.S Sameeran will preside over the meeting on October 28 at 10.30 a.m. at the meeting hall of the Collectorate.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth, will conduct the meeting on October 29 from 10 a.m. at Room no. 20 in the Collectorate.

Grievances submitted by the farmers will be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action, according to press releases.