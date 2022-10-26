Coimbatore

Agri grievance redressal meetings in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

District Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur will hold grievance redressal meeting for farmers this week at the respective Collectorates.

Coimbatore Collector G.S Sameeran will preside over the meeting on October 28 at 10.30 a.m. at the meeting hall of the Collectorate.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth, will conduct the meeting on October 29 from 10 a.m. at Room no. 20 in the Collectorate.

Grievances submitted by the farmers will be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action, according to press releases.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
agriculture
farms
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 6:05:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/agri-grievance-redressal-meetings-in-coimbatore-tiruppur/article66056730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY