Agri grievance redress meetings held in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

In order to increase the production of horticultural crops such as fruits and vegetables, the district administration has planned to improve the micro irrigation facilities. Collector G.S. Sameeran said during the farmers’ grievance redress monthly meeting held on Friday that utilisation of natural fertilizers to promote organic farming will be encouraged across the district.

“Coimbatore District Central Cooperative Bank functioning for the past 112 years with 38 branches in the district has estimated to disburse ₹385 crore for the development of agriculture in the financial year 2022-23,” said Mr. Sameeran.

He also said that, 37 villages have been included in the ‘Kalaignar’s Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme’ and the district administration has planned to include 56 more villages in the scheme.

Tiruppur

Farmers’ grievance redress monthly meeting was held at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Saturday. Collector S. Vineeth received 194 petitions from the farmers and directed the officials to find a solution to the issues raised by the petitioners.

He also said that the expected average rainfall in the district till June was 171 mm, but the actual average rainfall was 256 mm, which is 85 mm above the expected level.

The Collector also said that enough seeds of paddy, cereals, millets, oil seeds and fertilizers such as urea and phosphate are made available as buffer stocks with the district administration.