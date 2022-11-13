Agri department to issue identity cards for farmers after verification to sell their products at Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem

The Uzhavar Sandhai at Suramangalam in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Agriculture Department will issue identity cards to farmers who sell their produce at Uzhavar Sandhais here to prevent presence of traders.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 11 Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) in Salem district, including Suramangalam, Ammapet, Attur, Mettur, Hasthampatti, and Edappadi. Around 230 to 250 tonnes of vegetables and fruits worth ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh arrive for sale every day at the markets from around 1,250 farmers.

Almost 50,000 consumers visit the markets every day, as per the data available with the Agriculture Marketing Department.

The main aim of these markets is to create a platform for farmers to sell their produce at affordable prices to the public. However, there were reports of traders and middlemen also selling products at the markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to make the markets available only for farmers, the Agriculture Department decided to issue new identity cards after the Horticulture Department verified the lands of farmers, and checked if they owned the farmland and cultivated vegetables, spinach, fruits, etc. They also asked the farmers to produce a certificate from the Village Administrative Officer regarding ownership of land.

Officials attached to the Agriculture Marketing Department said that in the last 10 years, several traders received identity cards from the department using political influence. The department had decided to provide laminated identity cards that carried the name, photo, and details like age, area, Aadhar number, etc.

For over six months, Horticulture Department officials were engaged in these works. If farmers were only allowed into the market, people would get produce at affordable prices, and farmers would be able to earn more profit, the officials said.

Salem district Deputy Director of Agriculture (agri business), V. Balasubramanian, said that by next month the verification process would be completed and ID cards would be distributed. “We aim to provide ID cards to 2,000 farmers, and each farmer will get two days a week to sell their produce at Uzhavar Sandhais on rotation basis,” Mr. Balasubramaian added.