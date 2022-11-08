Agri department procures nearly 18,000 tonnes of copra

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business procured nearly 18,000 tonnes of copra from farmers in the district till October 31 since February this year. The target was to procure 18,500 tonnes.

An official of the Department said that over 15,000 farmers benefited from this programme and ₹188 crores were disbursed to them.

“The district has potential for procurement of copra all through the year. The Collector has written to the government seeking permission for the same,” the official said.

Total area under coconut cultivation in the district is estimated to be nearly 88,000 hectares. Procurement was high at the Pollachi and Sulur (Annur) regulated markets, where almost 3,500 tonnes and nearly 4,000 tonnes were procured respectively and more than 3,000 farmers benefited in each of these places.

The official said that Annur area covered SS Kulam, Karamadai and Sulur and Pollachi covered Kinathukadavu, etc.

The initial target for the district was 10,000 tonnes. With high potential the target was revised to 18,500 tonnes. Procurement is expected to commence again in January-February.