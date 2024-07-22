Agniveer recruitment rally in Coimbatore from August 1 to 5

Army Recruiting Office is conducting a recruitment rally at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore from August 1 to 5 to enrol Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

Candidates from 11 districts — the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tiruppur and Coimbatore — who have received their admit cards for the rally should bring all documents to the rally site as per rally notification dated February 12 uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts/ fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies, a press release said.

