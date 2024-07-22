GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agniveer recruitment rally in Coimbatore from August 1 to 5

Published - July 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Army Recruiting Office is conducting a recruitment rally at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore from August 1 to 5 to enrol Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

Candidates from 11 districts — the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tiruppur and Coimbatore — who have received their admit cards for the rally should bring all documents to the rally site as per rally notification dated February 12 uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts/ fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies, a press release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.