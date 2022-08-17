Agniveer recruitment for women candidates to be held in Vellore from November 27 to 29

The Agniveer recruitment rally for women candidates for military police would be held at the Police Recruitment School in Vellore from November 27 to 29.

A release said that the recruitment would be held under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai, for candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Island. The registration for rally is open from August 9 to September 7 in the portal www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and candidates should apply online only for attending the rally.

Admit cards will be issued online from November 1 and the date of reporting at the rally site will be intimated on admit card. Printouts can be taken from the website after November 1.

The release said that the recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts or fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. For recruitment related queries, contact Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Chennai at 044-25674924, the release added.