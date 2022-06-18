Agnipath protests | Security stepped up at Erode Railway Junction

The Hindu Bureau June 18, 2022 12:18 IST

Additional policemen were posted at Erode Railway Junction and crowd movement is being monitored as a precautionary move after nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme

Police at the Erode Railway station in Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Additional policemen were posted at Erode Railway Junction and crowd movement is being monitored as a precautionary move after nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme

As protests calling for the rollback of the Agnipath scheme continues across the country, policemen were posted at the Erode Railway Junction here to prevent untoward incidents on Saturday. The Central government’s new scheme to recruit soldiers for jobs in the Indian Army on a four-year contract basis has evoked strong opposition from youths across the country who demanded rollback of the scheme. Violence erupted and trains were torched and many stations were vandalised in parts of the country. As a precautionary move, policemen were posted for security at the station and crowd movement is being monitored round the clock. Also, policemen monitor crowd movement at other entrances at the station while Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol on the four platforms.



Our code of editorial values