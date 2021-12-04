AgNext develops solution for turmeric testing

Coimbatore

04 December 2021

AgNext, an agri-tech startup that uses AI-based technologies for food quality assessment of various commodities, in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Marketing of Telangana, Spices Board, and ITC, has deployed its AI-based curcumin testing solution ‘Qualix’ at the agri marketing centre at Nizamabad in Telangana.

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AgNext, said it deployed the solution in July 2021 as a pilot project. The farmers can save on time.

This solution significantly reduces the time taken to calculate the percentage of curcumin present in turmeric to less than 60 seconds, as opposed to testing procedures that can take two to three days.

The company has more orders in the pipeline for this solution. It can be deployed in other turmeric growing centres too.

“We are funded company. We received $ 21 million and we will look at more funding. The current funding is for research and development and growth. We are expanding globally too,” he said.