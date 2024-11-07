Aggrieved Kuravar community members in Tiruppur withdraws move to stage protest after Corporation addresses water stagnation issue

Members of Kurvar community at Palavanjipalayam in Tiruppur city who had earlier announced their plan to move into the Corporation premises on Wednesday to pitch tents to condemn what they described as unresponsiveness of the local body to their complaint about water stagnating in their locality called off their protest after the authorities moved in men and machinery to address their grievance.

They had complained about residents of dominant castes in the adjacent localities letting water into an one-acre parcel of land sanctioned for them by the government.

The Corporation, according to the community representatives, had, for long, ignored their plight of contracting illnesses due to the unhygienic environs of water stagnation in a pool formation, despite submission of several petitions.

In the aftermath of the recent spells of rain, the members of the Kuravar community were displaced due to water inundation and had to be accommodated in temporary shelters of the Corporation.

“Most of the water had been drained out. The Revenue Department had also deployed officials and a surveyor to take steps for proper handover of the land with patta document to the community members,” former district unit secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Tamilvendan said, espousing the cause of the affected people.

“We were about to proceed to the Corporation office with tents and provisions to camp there when the workers deployed by the local body stepped in and began clearing the stagnant water early in the day,” Mr. Tamilvendan said, explaining the reason for calling off the protest.

