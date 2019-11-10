Aged parents yet to receive monthly maintenance

Five months after Collector C. Kathiravan passed orders directing the children of an aged couple to support their parents with monthly maintenance, the visually challenged man and his wife are yet to receive assistance and continue to battle for their livelihood.

K. Rajamani (65) of Jhansi Nagar in Veerappanchatiram submitted a petition to the Collector on March 29 this year, during the weekly grievances redress meeting, that his four sons had refused to take care of him and his wife, who is mentally challenged. He said that his only income is from selling incense sticks and he could not make both ends meet with the meagre earning. He said that his sons refused to give him money and wanted action as per provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Of the four sons, two were married while the other two are yet to get married.

Village Administrative Officer held enquiries with the parent and their sons and a report was submitted to the Collector with necessary documents. Mr. Kathiravan in his order said that the couple were living without any support and were fighting all odds to meet their basic needs. Two sons were ordered to pay maintenance of ₹ 2,000 each a month while the other two sons were ordered to pay ₹ 1,500 each per month.

Expressing his distress, Mr. Rajamani told The Hindu that the Collector had issued order on June 6 asking the sons to provide ₹ 7,000 to the couple every month. “But we are yet to receive even a single rupee so far and we continue to suffer to meet our basic needs”, he said and added that he had lodged a complaint with the Veerappanchatiram police who asked him to come to inquiry on November 12.

When contacted, Mr. Kathiravan said that an enquiry would be conducted to ensure that the couple received support from their sons regularly.