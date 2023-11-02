ADVERTISEMENT

Aged man drowns in accumulated rainwater at Lanka Corner underpass after downpour in Coimbatore city

November 02, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An aged man reportedly drowned on Wednesday night in rainwater that had filled up the Lanka Corner underpass close to the Coimbatore Railway Junction after a downpour for about an hour.

The 60-year-old victim who used to sleep mostly at the location could not move when the water kept rising, due to physical disability. The locals found the body floating and alerted the police. The Race Course police took possession of the body and registered a case.

Water stagnation caused inconvenience to passengers in front of the railway station.

The impact of the rainfall was visible along Avinashi road where the Corporation workers had to drain out the stagnant water at many locations to restore movement of vehicular traffic. Power cuts were reported at some places.

Coimbatore district recorded 426.6 mm rainfall over a 24-hour duration until Thursday morning.

Airport Peelamedu received the highest rainfall of 61.2 mm followed by BDO Office, Thondamuthur - 59 mm, Coimbatore South - 56 mm, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - 52 mm, Pillur Dam - 30 mm, Kinathukkadavu Taluk - 26 mm, Siruvani Adivaram - 24 mm, Pollachi and Anamalai Taluk - 20 mm each, Chinnakalar - 19 mm, Madukkarai Taluk - 15 mm, Railway Station, Podanur - 13 mm, Sulur - 10 mm, PWD IB, Makkinampatti - 8.5 mm, Cincona - 5 mm, P.N. Palayam - 2.4 mm, Valparai PAP - 2 mm, Mettupalayam - 1.5 mm, and Valparai Taluk and Sholayar - 1 mm each.

