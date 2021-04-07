Age, disability do not deter them from voting

Many booths in the Nilgiris were not disabled-friendly

Senior citizens, who had seen several elections so far, did not fail to fulfil their constitutional right on Tuesday when the State went to polls.

Marappa Gounder, aged above 80, travelled to Mavathampadhi polling station alone on Tuesday morning to cast his vote. He usually votes at Navakkarai. This year, the polling station was changed and that did not matter. “I cannot stand for a long time. So I will rest for a while and then cast my vote,” he said, as he waited for his turn.

At Kinathukadavu, 74-year-old Lakshmi said she could not see properly. She walked to the polling station with her son and was helped in casting her vote.

An elderly couple – Subramanian (73) and Lakshmi (63) – reached the polling station in Tiruppur North Assembly constituency all the way from Udumalpet to exercise their franchise. In Avinashi (Reserved) Assembly constituency, a first-time voter V. Vignesh (21) accompanied his grandmother Krishnaveni (75) to the polling station.

At the polling booths at P.K.D. School in Pollachi, women coming with infants, senior citizens, and those with disabilities were asked to go in first.

However, in the Nilgiris, people with disabilities had a tough time getting to the polling booths. Most of the booths were not disabled-friendly.

At Kalhatti, the polling booth had a ramp that was too steep for wheelchair users. And, a portion of the cement ramp was broken. The only other means for accessing the booth was through the stairs. Fortunately, polling officials said that no one with a serious disability had come to cast their vote till Tuesday afternoon, with elderly persons being helped by accompanying family members or by police.

At the Gel Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School in Udhagamandalam, 65-year-old K. Subramanian was accompanied by his daughter, P. Priya, to cast his vote. Ms. Subramanian said that he walked more than a kilometre with his daughter due to lack of transport to the polling station.

“If I did not have my daughter with me, it would have been very difficult to cast my vote, as there were no wheelchairs to help me,” he said.

(With inputs from M. Soundariya Preetha R. Akileish, and Rohan Premkumar)