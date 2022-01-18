A.G. Babu takes charge as Tiruppur CoP

A.G. Babu

Tiruppur

18 January 2022 00:05 IST

Inspector General of Police A.G. Babu took charge as the 12th Commissioner of Tiruppur City Police on Monday.

A 2004-batch IPS officer, he previously served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police – Vellore range for seven months from June 2021 and was promoted as the Inspector General of Police and was posted as Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police by the State government on January 8.

Speaking to The Hindu shortly after taking charge, Mr. Babu said that his priorities would be on prevention of deaths through murder, accidents and suicide, cracking down on anti-social elements and maintenance of cordial relations between police personnel and the public.

Special attention will be provided to identification of illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tiruppur without valid documents and creating awareness on sexual offences against children, Mr. Babu said. Enforcement of the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be ensured in the city, he added.

Mr. Babu had also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, South Zone and Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters with the Greater Chennai Police and as the Superintendent of Police in the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts. V. Vanitha, who was the Commissioner of Police from June 2021, has been posted as the Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Chennai.