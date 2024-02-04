After much delay, Coimbatore’s Pilloor - III water supply project ready for inauguration

February 04, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Pilloor - III water supply project, an initiative aimed at strengthening Coimbatore city’s water resources, is set for inauguration after facing persistent delays since its inception in 2021.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have a date in mind, which is yet to be announced. But, the project will commence sooner than expected.”

The entire project, costing ₹ 776 crores and covering 156 acres, is a part of the Central Government’s Amruth Scheme, and includes a long tunnel for water to cross Kattanmalai and pipework spanning a length of over 90km.

The Commissioner outlined the journey of water from River Bhavani to Valarmathi tank in Valarmathi Nagar, the final destination of the water supply.

“From the Pilloor dam, water has reached the pumping station at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai, followed by the water treatment plant (WTP) in Thandiperumalpuram, Marudur village, from where it has reached the master storage tank at Pannimadai and finally the water distribution tank from where water will be supplied to the city. Water from there has also reached Valarmathi tank.”

Designed to supply the city with an additional 178 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water, the project will increase the total water supply to around 330 MLD, surpassing the requirement of 265 MLD.

The Hindu had earlier reported delays caused by disputes over land ownership, pending clearance from the State Highways Department, and a chemical tanker blast at Pillayarpuram in 2023. However, the Coimbatore Corporation has now received clearances, and pipework are underway.

The Commissioner said on the unresolved issue in Pillayarpuram, “It is only Pillayarpuram where we are yet to resolve the issue. But the project will commence without that region for the time-being, until we find a solution.”

The project, once it commences, will supply water to Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur, and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, along with areas of seven town panchayats and one village panchayat. “We have already witnessed multiple delays. We hope this time water truly reaches us soon. We will rejoice once we get a steady flow of water, but we are happy to know about the status of the project,” said a resident of Kavundampalayam.