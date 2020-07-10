After Madurai, Tiruppur gets ‘mask parottas’

Days after a restaurant in Madurai introduced parottas in the shape of masks to spread awareness on COVID-19, a restaurant in Tiruppur has followed suit.
Located on Palladam Road in Thennampalayam, the restaurant named ‘Pepsi Hotel’ has introduced these mask parottas.
Latest addition
Its owner R. Subramaniam said the parottas were introduced on a trial basis for a period of one week, during which it garnered a good response from the customers. “We sell about 30 different varieties of parottas ,” he told The Hindu, among which mask parottas are the latest addition. The restaurant has also introduced a special variety of masala dosa with ingredients such as ginger, garlic, pepper, turmeric and coriander aimed at boosting the immune system.
Physical distancing
Mr. Balasubramaniam said the restaurant, established nearly 25 years ago, now ensures that all its employees wear masks, uses hand sanitisers regularly and practice physical distancing at all times. “We also have a plan to give one mask parotta free of cost to all customers to further spread awareness on the importance of wearing masks,” Mr. Balasubramaniam said.
