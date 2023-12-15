ADVERTISEMENT

After farmer requests, water release into LBP canal in Erode district extended till December 28

December 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - ERODE

Water release from the Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was supposed to stop on December 13, but farmers asked for an extension so that standing crops could receive adequate water

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order extending the water release from the Bhavanisagar dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 15 days. Water will now be released until December 28.

ALSO READ
LBP ayacut farmers demand water release in canal for second season

Water was released on August 15 this year into the LBP main canal with the ‘even number’ sluice gates, and the ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas, to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district; Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district for 120 days. The water release was scheduled to be stopped on December 13.

However, farmers’ associations wanted the water release to be extended by 15 days so that standing crops could receive adequate water and would be then ready for harvesting. The district administration took up the issue with the government, after which an order was passed to extend the water release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US