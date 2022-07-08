After eight months, the Mettur dam level fell below 100 feet

After eight months, Mettur dam water level went below 100 feet but officials hoped that heavy rain started in Karnataka and in catchment areas and soon the dam would receive more water.

Following a heavy downpour last year, the Mettur dam received a good amount of water. Since October 24, 2021, the Mettur dam water level has been maintained at 100 feet or more. After water was discharged into the Cauvery river from June 12 this year for delta irrigation, the dam water level started dwindling. As Karnataka dams are also not filled, the Mettur dam has received only rain water for the past few months.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Mettur dam level went below 100 feet for the first time in eight months. The water level in the dam stood at 99.59 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 64,312 Mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 2,107 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 2,049 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river was maintained at 12,000 cusecs.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said we are expecting the inflow into the dam to increase as Karnataka has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past few days. Similarly, in catchment areas also, rain started again. Soon we will be able to get more inflow,“ officials added.