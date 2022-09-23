After 69 days, water level in Mettur dam falls

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 23, 2022 19:05 IST

The Mettur dam, which was maintained at its full capacity for the past 69 days, went below 120 feet on Friday evening.

On July 16, the Stanley reservoir in Mettur attained its full capacity of 120 feet, and for the past 69 days, it was maintained at its full capacity and only surplus water was discharged for irrigation.

On Friday at 4 p.m., the water level in the dam stood at 119.95 feet. The storage level stood at 93.39 tmc, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 13,456 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 15,000 cusecs.

The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. The water discharged through the East-West bank canal has been increased from 800 cusecs to 900 cusecs for irrigation.

Water Resources Department officials had expected the dam to break its record of maintaining full capacity for 78 days in 1959 after 63 years, this year. But due to decrease in rainfall in the catchment areas, the water in the dam was opened for irrigation on Friday. So, the dam missed its chance to break its record.

