After 19 years, HM found to have forged documents

Dharmapuri

29 September 2020 22:51 IST

A 52- year-old government school headmistress was found to have used forged market sheet 19 years after joining service here in Dharmapuri.

Kannammal, headmistress of Thimmarayanahalli Government Elementary School, was found to have used forged mark sheets during her joining the department in 2001. In 2017, she was elevated as a headmistress of the government elementary school. But now, for special grade certificate verification, Kannammal certificates were sent for verification, when her Plus Two mark sheets were found to have been forged. Upon suspicion, the certificates were sent to the directorate of examinations, where it was found that Kannammal was absent for four papers in Plus Two board exams. A complaint was lodged at Mahendramangalam police station by the block education officer. The District Education Officer was awaiting orders for further action, an official source said.

