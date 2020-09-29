After 19 years, HM found to have forged documents

A 52- year-old government school headmistress was found to have used forged market sheet 19 years after joining service here in Dharmapuri.
Kannammal, headmistress of Thimmarayanahalli Government Elementary School, was found to have used forged mark sheets during her joining the department in 2001. In 2017, she was elevated as a headmistress of the government elementary school. But now, for special grade certificate verification, Kannammal certificates were sent for verification, when her Plus Two mark sheets were found to have been forged. Upon suspicion, the certificates were sent to the directorate of examinations, where it was found that Kannammal was absent for four papers in Plus Two board exams. A complaint was lodged at Mahendramangalam police station by the block education officer. The District Education Officer was awaiting orders for further action, an official source said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath