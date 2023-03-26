ADVERTISEMENT

African Swine Fever: 20 pigs to be culled soon in Namakkal

March 26, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry Department will soon cull 20 pigs at a farm near Rasipuram in Namakkal after two pigs died of African swine fever, a viral disease.

The officials said that the virus would not spread to humans.

The two pigs died at the farm functioning at Kallankulam on March 9 in a suspicious manner. Following this, the farm staff sent samples of the pigs to labs in Bhopal and Chennai.

On March 23, the farm received the lab results, which confirmed that the two pigs died of African swine fever. Following the result, the farm alerted the Animal Husbandry Department in Chennai, who in turn alerted Namakkal district officials.

Namakkal District Joint Director for Animal Husbandry Department S. Baskar said that following the lab results, they segregated the farm and banned people from entering or leaving it. This fever would not affect humans, he added.

The department has deployed four teams, including one to monitor and check on the pigs in one-km radius of the affected farm. Another team is monitoring pigs in nine-km radius of the farm; a third team has been deployed near the farm to monitor the 20 pigs there; and a fourth team is monitoring pigs in the entire Rasipuram. “Till now, no unusual mortality of pigs has been reported,” Mr. Baskar added.

“We are awaiting the consent of the Director of Animal Husbandry Department to cull the 20 pigs in the farm,” Mr. Baskar said.

